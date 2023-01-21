Japan won the Pastry World Cup on Saturday, ahead of France and Italy, at Sirha, the major event for catering and hotel professionals, in Chassieu,…

The great qualities of Japanese pastry chefs are "attention to detail, perseverance, commitment", underlined the president of the competition, the famous French pastry chef-chocolatier Pierre Hermé.

The jury was particularly seduced by their dessert to share around the theme of wind and lightness.

It is Japan's third win since the competition was established in 1989, the last being in 2007.

"The level of the competition rises from edition to edition, as evidenced by the tight results", declared Pierre Hermé.

Seventeen teams from all over the world - each made up of a chocolate maker, a sugar expert and a master ice cream maker - took part in this final, which was organized over two days.

More than 50 countries had taken part in the selection processes.

The president of the French team, Yann Brys, expressed his disappointment after this second place.

"It's not the result we want", he admitted: "it's always a difficult place even if it's a good place".

Jérémy Massing and Jana Lai, members of the French team, prepare a creation for the Pastry World Cup, January 21, 2023, in Chassieu, near Lyon © JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

The special eco-responsibility prize was awarded to Canada, while this edition was placed under the theme of climate change.

The candidates had to imagine their creations around this theme and use raw materials that respect the environment, while additives and dyes were prohibited.

Contestants had ten hours to prepare 42 tasting desserts -- including "popsicles" -- and three art pieces, including one made of sculpted water ice.

The last two editions were won by Malaysia (2019) and Italy (2021).

Among the winners of past editions are the Belgian Pierre Marcolini (1995) and the French Christophe Michalak (2002) and Jérôme De Oliveira (2009).

