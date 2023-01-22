A 26-year-old man had to be emasculated after being hit with a truncheon by a police officer during the protest on Thursday against the pension reform in Paris. The man had been thrown to the ground by another police officer, according to his story. The government spokesperson, Olivier Véran, expressed on BFMTV his "empathy" towards the young man.

A 26-year-old man had to be emasculated after being beaten with a truncheon by a police officer during the demonstration Thursday against the pension reform in Paris.

The man had been thrown to the ground by another police officer, according to his account.

Government spokesman Olivier Véran expressed on BFMTV his "empathy" towards the young man.

A 26-year-old Franco-Spanish engineer, who was taking photos during the demonstration on Thursday against the pension reform in Paris, had to have his testicle amputated after a baton from a police officer, we learned Sunday with his lawyer who will file a complaint.

The complaint for willful violence resulting in mutilation by a person holding public authority is being filed, the young man's lawyer, Maître Lucie Simon, told AFP, confirming information from the newspaper

"It's a criminal qualification, we are not in a state of self-defense or necessity, I want proof of this from the images we have and the fact that he was not arrested afterwards. “, specified Me Simon.

On photos circulating on social networks and videos broadcast in particular by BFMTV and AB7 Media, we see a policeman hitting the crotch of a man on the ground, who is holding a camera in one hand, then leaving. .

"An extremely violent, gratuitous gesture that borders on sadism"

The man had been thrown to the ground by another police officer, according to his account.

"It's a blow so strong that we had to amputate his testicle. An extremely violent and gratuitous gesture which borders on sadism", estimated the lawyer of the engineer still hospitalized.

The scene took place at the time of clashes between demonstrators and the police, near the Place de la Bastille, with the throwing of projectiles and the use of tear gas.

An internal administrative investigation has been open since Saturday, the Paris police headquarters told AFP.

Laurent Nuñez, "the prefect of police, asked the director of public order and traffic (DOPC) that the exact circumstances of the reported incident be clarified", added the police headquarters.

The facts occurred according to her "in a context of extreme violence and within the framework of a police maneuver to arrest violent individuals".

Olivier Véran expresses his empathy

The demonstration had gathered in the capital 80,000 people according to the Ministry of the Interior and 400,000 according to the CGT.

The engineer, who lives in Guadeloupe, "is still in shock and keeps asking why" he was injured.

“He did not represent a danger, he feels incomprehension, shock and anger because he will suffer irreversible consequences”, underlined Me Simon.

The government spokesperson, Olivier Véran, expressed on BFMTV his "empathy" towards the young man while stressing "the need to understand the conditions in which this intervention was carried out" and to "identify what falls under the self-defense".

"It was a fairly heavy sequence for the police who were, for some of them, attacked" according to the prefecture, he recalled.

"When we look at the image, we are necessarily challenged" and "nothing justifies being operated on in this way, to find ourselves injured", estimated Olivier Véran.