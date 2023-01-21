This afternoon, the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday, congestion is brewing on major highways across the country. According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, the estimated time it will take from Seoul toll booths to major cities nationwide by car as of 1:00 p.m. today is 6 hours and 40 minutes in Busan, 7 hours and 10 minutes in Ulsan, 6 hours and 30 minutes in Daegu, 4 hours and 40 minutes in Gwangju, and Gangneung. 3 hours 50 minutes, Daejeon 3 hours.

(Photo = Yonhap News)