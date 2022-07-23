[NHK] At the East Asian Soccer Championship, the women's Japan national team "Nadeshiko Japan" faced the second match against Taiwan in Ibaraki Prefecture on the 23rd and won 4 to 1 ...

At the East Asian Soccer Championship, the women's Japan national team "Nadeshiko Japan" faced the second match against Taiwan in Ibaraki Prefecture on the 23rd and won 4-1.

The East Asian Soccer Championship will start on the 19th of this month, and Nadeshiko Japan, a women's team, is fighting with a team centered on domestic teams to raise their strength for the World Cup, which will start in July next year.

Japan defeated South Korea 2-1 in the first match of the three scheduled games on the 19th, and faced the second match against Taiwan at Kashima Stadium on the 23rd.

Japan, who replaced nine starting members from the previous match against South Korea and appointed mainly inexperienced members, allowed the first half from a corner kick in the 8th minute of the first half.

Still, in the 14th minute, Remina Chiba headed a corner kick to catch up with the tie, and in the additional time of the first half, Mami Ueno succeeded in reversing to 2 to 1 with the first goal of the national team.

Japan, which took the initiative, showed aggressive attacks in the second half, with Kiko Seike in the 13th minute and Yuika Sugasawa in the 27th minute scoring goals to widen the lead and beat Taiwan 4-1. ..

Japan will face China in Round 3 at Kashima Stadium on the 26th of this month.

