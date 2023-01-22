South African Ambassador to Moscow Mzuvukile Maketuka said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the Republic of South Africa is waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the BRICS summit in August.

It is noted that an official invitation will be sent.

“Now it will depend on Putin and the Kremlin, but we will definitely send him an invitation and we will wait for him,” the ambassador said.

According to him, after the start of the pandemic, this will be the first face-to-face BRICS summit.

The venue for the summit has not yet been determined.

Earlier, South African Ambassador to Moscow Mzuvukile Maketuka spoke about the high popularity of the Russian president in the country.

It was also reported that South Africa assumed the chairmanship of the BRICS.