Netanyahu dismisses Deri from his posts as Minister of Interior and Health, in compliance with the court's decision

The Minister of the Interior and Health in the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was dismissed from his post on Sunday, in compliance with a decision issued by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, following his conviction of tax evasion.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office addressed to the Minister of Interior and Health, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, Aryeh Deri, said, "With a heavy heart and great sadness ... we are forced to remove you from your position as a minister in the government."

Late last month, 63 out of 120 parliamentarians voted in favor of Netanyahu's government, which includes his Likud party and ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties.

Deri was appointed as a minister with two portfolios after the Israeli Knesset representatives approved in three readings a law allowing anyone convicted of a crime and not sentenced to imprisonment to assume a ministerial portfolio, which was previously prohibited.

Wednesday, the Supreme Court said in the text of the decision, that the appointment of MK Deri “cannot be continued” and that “the prime minister must remove Deri from office.”

The court includes 11 judges, ten of whom refused to be appointed ministers.

Deri was convicted in 2022 of tax evasion, but to avoid imprisonment, he reached an agreement with the court that he plead guilty, pay a fine of 180,000 shekels ($50,000) and give up his seat in the Knesset.

The summary of the court's decision stated that Deri "could not continue" in his position, adding, "Most judges decided that this appointment was deeply flawed and unacceptable."

The heads of the parties participating in the government coalition denounced the court's decision and expressed their shock.

According to the coalition agreement, Deri was scheduled to take over the finance portfolio after half of the term in the ministries of interior and health and remain deputy prime minister.

