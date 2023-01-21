The Prime Minister of the Central African Republic, Felix Molua, said that it was too early to draw conclusions in the case of the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the African country, Dmitry Syty.

According to him, according to RIA Novosti, the investigation continues.

“Today we don’t have any data, so far it is only data at the investigation stage.

Let's wait for the conclusions and see," Molua said.

He also expressed the hope that such an act, which "has never happened before in the CAR", will be condemned to the fullest extent of the law.

The prime minister expressed regret that some media outlets ignored this incident and "did not really condemn it."

On December 16, the Russian Embassy in the Central African Republic confirmed the assassination attempt on Sytyi.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russian representatives intend to take part in the investigation into the assassination attempt on Sytyi.