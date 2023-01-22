The Chinese New Year will take place on January 22, the date of entry into the year of the water rabbit, before continuing with 15 days of festivities

While a large majority of countries in the world changed years on January 1, China will not enter its new year until January 22, the date of the Chinese New Year which will be followed by 15 days of festivities. .

From this date, and until February 9, 2024, China will be in the year of the water rabbit.

This date of the Chinese New Year is explained by “the combination of two calendars, a solar calendar (agricultural) and a lunisolar calendar (civil).

The lunar year begins with the Chinese New Year, and consists of 12 or 13 lunar months of 29 or 30 days.

It can have 353, 354, 355, 383, 384 or 385 days”, as recalled by the Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Ephemeris Calculation (IMCCE) of the Paris Observatory, relays Actu.fr.

The combination of a sign and an element

This new year will be that of the water rabbit, the fourth animal of the Chinese zodiac.

The characteristic "water" combined with the sign would have an influence on the character, the fortune and the daily life of each one.

Thus, depending on the years, it is a combination between a sign and an element such as water, wood, fire, metal or earth.

In order to determine your Chinese astrological sign, you have to get closer to the calendar on which each year is assigned to one of the twelve signs.

It is important to emphasize that for people born between January 1 and the Chinese New Year, it is necessary to refer to the sign of the previous year.

Rat: 1900, 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032.

Buffalo: 1901, 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033.

Tiger: 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034.

Rabbit: 1903, 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023.

Dragon: 1904, 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024.

Snake: 1905, 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025.

Horse: 1906, 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026.

Goat: 1907, 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027.

Monkey: 1908, 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028.

Rooster: 1909, 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029.

Dog: 1910, 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030.

Pig: 1911, 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031.









For the elements, metal corresponds to the years that end in 0 or 1, water to those that end in 2 or 3, wood for those in 4 or 5, fire for those in 6 or 7 and finally earth for those that end in by 8 or 9.

