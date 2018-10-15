David Hirst: Muhammad bin Salman's rule ended even before it began

Commenting on the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the editor of the Middle East A, David Hirst, said: "If the Saudi Crown Prince acted like that after only 16 months in power, what would happen when he ascended the throne?

At the beginning of his article, the writer posed a fictional question about Khashoggi's latest ideas when he was dragged by two men outside the General Office of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and realized then that he had fallen into a trap.

He said Khashoggi was not so new to such a trap, he knew how Saudi consulates and embassies worked, and he did the same in two of them, in Washington and London, and he knew this beast, how he thought, and the way he lurked and smelled. He also believed he knew the rules. He worked with former Saudi intelligence chief Turki bin Faisal. The rules of the game were strict but they were rational, and there were clear red lines if you knew them, you can calculate the risks you do.

As for the last seconds of Khashoggi's life, Hurst said that if he were killed by a mad coward, he must have been completely mad, and he had no atom of mind, no rules or restraint, a man who could act without impunity.

The author says that the dimensions of this crisis are just the beginning, and that it was a brutal act that would be proud of the organization of the state, but not committed by religious fanatics, but ordered and committed by a major ally of America in the Middle East within its diplomatic premises and the use of state resources.

Hurricane Jamal

Hurst described the crisis as a "cyclone of Gamal," and that he had reached the land of Virginia and was on his way to the White House to destroy the convictions that formed when Trump told his friends - as Michael Wolfe put it in his book Fire and Fury earlier this year - , We put our man at the top. " The romance initiated by Jared Kouchner, Trump's brother-in-law and his White House assistant, also went with Mohammed bin Salman, the meetings that lasted until dawn and planning strategies.

He said that the constant and direct support that Trump has offered the crown prince since his inauguration has now become an embarrassment, as well as the persistent and rude articles he has promoted in the American media as a young reformer. "All this was blown up in one night, the debris was everywhere, and the American media was angry.

Donald Trump reviews deals with Mohammed Bin Salman ( Getty Images )

The writer hinted to other repercussions of the crisis revealed in the withdrawal of adults and the benefit of the future investment initiative (investment conference to be held in Riyadh later this month) very quickly, as if a plague hit Riyadh, including those British billionaire Richard Branson, the New York Times, CNN's CEO, Dara Khososhahi, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, and even the Financial Times pulled out.

He said the wind was also blowing on the US legislature, and that there was movement between the two parties in the Senate to implement sanctions against Mohammed bin Salman under the Magnetsky law (the legislation used against Russian nationals involved in serious crimes). Even prominent Republican Senator Paul Rand is pressing to cut funding and training And coordination with the Saudi army "until the return of Khashoggi to life."

A story of sophistication

Hurst noted that the complex network of Saudi and UAE lobbyists in Washington DC (a network created to coordinate Mohammed bin Salman's entry into the world stage) has also begun to collapse; Harper Group, a Washington consultancy firm since April April 2017) for its $ 80,000 contract on Thursday.

Returning to Turkey, the writer pointed to the preparation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive a high-level delegation led by Prince Khalid al-Faisal, the governor of Mecca and a special adviser to the king. The fact that he is the elder brother of Khashoggi's former president, Prince Turki al-Faisal, former intelligence chief and Saudi ambassador to Washington and London, can not be ignored.

He said that the joint investigation between Turkey and the government on the perpetrators of this atrocity is only a "fitting story" and that Turkey, sharing Khashoggi's recent tragic moments with voice and image with its Western allies, You have guaranteed a result of the investigation before even beginning. The only question in Saudi minds is how they can isolate the king's son from any negative reaction.

Hurst added that the man who formed and promoted Mohammed bin Salman and redirected the full weight of US foreign policy and military and security institutions to put his trust in him was Trump, and Trump was the one who allowed the crown prince to act with total impunity.

He concluded that Trump could have one thought: if Mohammed bin Salman was capable of ordering this terrible act when he was 33 years old and had only 16 months as Crown Prince, what was the insane act of recklessness that could It is the property of a state that the US military has focused on in the Gulf and the region in general?